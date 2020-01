Updates: https://ift.tt/2bV0faU

This is the live-recording from my set at Sisyphos NYE 2019 (Wintergarten)on January 4th 6-9AM.

This was hella fun!! Thanks to all dancers for this vibe!! <3 Updates from Criminal Bassline: http://facebook.com/criminalbassline For more bassline focused electronic music follow: @criminalbassline

