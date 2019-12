Kater Blau is one of our favourite places, maybe the club we’ve played most in the last decade. We love playing longer sets – 2 hours never seems quite enough in any good club but even 4 hours in Kater seems to go in the blink of an eye. There’s a timelessness to it, a dancefloor unity, a liberation from mobile phones and the outside world. We feel a freedom to play whatever we like, which is the best feeling really as a DJ…

share it: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Pocket

Tumblr





Like this: Like Loading...