Picked Sound: PREMIERE Søren Laga – Kumera [Radikon]

Release Title: Radikon Compilation – Reto II

Artist: Søren Laga (https://ift.tt/2GxKlRF)

Label: Radikon (https://ift.tt/2FsE4vx )

Catalogue No.: Rdkn08

Release-Date: 29.11.2019

Buy Link: https://ift.tt/2O9kOpg

Radikon’s annual Reto compilation celebrates its second edition with catalogue number 008. It’s been a year full of ecstatic highs and grueling lows, but most of all, great electronic music. Reto II is dedicated to everyone – fans, artists and collaborators – that helped make Radikon’s inaugural journey a year to remember. Reto II features 10 Tracks by Radikon veterans and newcomers alike. Returning artists include label heads Jonas Saalbach and Guzy, Dahu, Tony Casanova, Soren Laga, Foreign Guest, Yubik and Yuven. Radikon is also proud to welcome several debut artists to the label. Copenhagen’s Baime, Cologne’s youlaike and Berlin native Matthias Schuell offer up astounding compositions and are welcome additions to the growing Radikon family. From our home base at Funkhaus Berlin our profoundest thanks for a great first year, and may there be many more to come!

✘ Søren Laga (Cologne // Germany)

✘ Radikon (Berlin // Germany)

