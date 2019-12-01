Picked Sound: A Story About Me

There was a time, where I felt Alone. Without knowing why I felt that, I tried to Escape. Escapes which almost lead me into Madness. In the end it was about Seeking for something, whatever that might be. Then I met Eva. She was the best mirror I have ever had. She left her Traces. More than ever I have been much closer to what some of you may call the Truth. This is A Story About Me.

All funds raised through the sales of the album will be donated to the Mudita Foundation, which is giving educational support to abandoned and orphaned kids in Myanmar.

For more information about the Project visit their homepage: muditafoundation.de

To learn more about the concept of the album and the story behind, please visit: amselcom.de/florian-rietze-trac…terview-background/

