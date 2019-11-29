Picked Sound: PREMIERE: Robin Schellenberg & Vruno – Yellow Express [Stil Vor Talent]

PREMIERE: Robin Schellenberg & Vruno – Yellow Express [Stil Vor Talent]
Release Title: Schneeweiss 11
Artist: Robin Schellenberg (@robinschellenberg) & Vruno (@vrunomusic)
Track Title: Yellow Epress
Label: Stil Vor Talent
Catalogue No.: SVT265
Release-Date: 06.12.2019
Over the years, Berlin has been cited as Oliver Koletzki’s main point of reference and, more importantly, his endless source of inspiration. His albums Großstadtmärchen and Großstadtmärchen 2 are wholehearted tributes of the German capital, as its importance is continuously hinted and charted. Friedrichshain, one of Berlin’s vibrant districts, has always held a special place in Oliver’s heart. This is where he started out when he first moved to the city, and this is where he lives now. Kreuzberg’s wall paintings adorn Stil Vor Talent s cover sleeves and host their headquarters. There are little to no corners in the city that haven’t brought a spark of inspiration into the mix. The Schneeweiss compilation series, now at its 11th installment, is built as a form of tribute to all these particles, tied in together into a series of carefully curated tracks. Each compilation stands at the intersection of the musical and cultural surroundings most prominent of their respective times, acting both as a reminder as well as a timeless sound capsule for the years to come.
✘ Robin Schellenberg (Berlin // Germany)
✘ Vruno (Berlin // Germany)
✘ Stil Vor Talent (Berlin // Germany)
