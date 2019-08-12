Picked Sound: LateNightJockelSession @ WANNDA Waldbühne

Picked Sound: Sportbrigade Sparwasser – Garbicz Festival 2019 Welcome Sportbrigade Sparwasse Thank you for dancing with us! We are well aware of the fact, that as DJs we play other peoples´(as well as our own) music. This means we want to ensure the musicians get the credit and respect they deserve for their work. Whenever reasonably possible (communication get quite intense for us […]

Picked Sound: Sportbrigade Sparwasser – Garbicz Festival 2019 Welcome Sportbrigade Sparwasse Thank you for dancing with us! We are well aware of the fact, that as DJs we play other peoples´(as well as our own) music. This means we want to ensure the musicians get the credit and respect they deserve for their work. Whenever reasonably possible (communication get quite intense for us […]

Picked Sound: Sportbrigade Sparwasser – Garbicz Festival 2019 Welcome Sportbrigade Sparwasse Thank you for dancing with us! We are well aware of the fact, that as DJs we play other peoples´(as well as our own) music. This means we want to ensure the musicians get the credit and respect they deserve for their work. Whenever reasonably possible (communication get quite intense for us […]