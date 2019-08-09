Picked Sound: Ferreck Dawn & Leo Moreno Featuring Alex Mills ‘Selfish Games’ – Out 23rd August 2019 [Clip]

Following a pair of vocal smash hits, ‘In Arms’ and ‘You Are The One’, Ferreck Dawn returns to Defected for his latest release, enlisting the help of fellow Dutchman Leo Moreno, and one of modern house music’s favourite vocalists Alex Mills. With its driving bass, soulful top-line and infectious groove, this energised club cut shows Ferreck and his collaborators doing what they do best. As Alex’s vocals power through the speakers, Ferreck and Leo’s slick production take her love struck lyrics to produce a melodic house track for late-summer nights, as well as international dancefloors for years to come.

