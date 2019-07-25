SoundCloudPicks

Picked Sound: DHB Premiere: Bross – Miraviglia (Adrien Ro Remix)

Bross, has recorded a beautiful EP coming out soon on Miami based imprint, Magician On Duty. Release includes two original mixes, a beatless mix and solid remixes by Adrien Ro and El Mundo. Release Date: 27th of August 2018
