Bross, has recorded a beautiful EP coming out soon on Miami based imprint, Magician On Duty. Release includes two original mixes, a beatless mix and solid remixes by Adrien Ro and El Mundo. Release Date: 27th of August 2018
☁️ ☁️ ☁️ ☁️ Follow the artists >
@adrienmusicro
@brossmusic
☁️ ☁️ ☁️ ☁️ Follow the Label >
@magicianonduty
https://ift.tt/2y2Tz8L
Picked Sound: DHB Premiere: Bross – Miraviglia (Adrien Ro Remix)
Bross, has recorded a beautiful EP coming out soon on Miami based imprint, Magician On Duty. Release includes two original mixes, a beatless mix and solid remixes by Adrien Ro and El Mundo. Release Date: 27th of August 2018