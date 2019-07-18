Picked Sound: Exploited Podcast 123: Luna City Express

Playlist:

01. Francois K – Edge Of Time

02. Infinity Ink – The Rush ft. Mr. V (Luke Solomon’s Alternative Version)

03. Soul Speech – Aaaih!

04. Jay Tripwire & Modern Acient – This Is What U Want

05. Luna City Express – Dignity feat. Robert Owens (David Morales Red Zone Dub)

06. Groove Armada – House

07. Serge Santiago – Atto D’Amore (Detlef Remix)

08. Jovonn – Turning Me Out feat. Casio Ware

09. Luna City Express – Dignity feat. Robert Owens

10. Matrefakt – Often Wonder

11. Cajmere – Feelin Kinda High feat. Terence FM Dub 94

12. Johnny Dangerous – How Deep I Can’t Handle It

13. Demi Riquisimo – A Lifetime On The Hips

14. Kapote – Brasilik

https://ift.tt/KMoKI4

share it: Share

Facebook

Twitter



Pocket

Tumblr





Like this: Like Loading...