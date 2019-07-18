Picked Sound: Exploited Podcast 123: Luna City Express

Playlist:
01. Francois K – Edge Of Time
02. Infinity Ink – The Rush ft. Mr. V (Luke Solomon’s Alternative Version)
03. Soul Speech – Aaaih!
04. Jay Tripwire & Modern Acient – This Is What U Want
05. Luna City Express – Dignity feat. Robert Owens (David Morales Red Zone Dub)
06. Groove Armada – House
07. Serge Santiago – Atto D’Amore (Detlef Remix)
08. Jovonn – Turning Me Out feat. Casio Ware
09. Luna City Express – Dignity feat. Robert Owens
10. Matrefakt – Often Wonder
11. Cajmere – Feelin Kinda High feat. Terence FM Dub 94
12. Johnny Dangerous – How Deep I Can’t Handle It
13. Demi Riquisimo – A Lifetime On The Hips
14. Kapote – Brasilik
