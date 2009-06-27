Contact info [at] tanzdurchdenkiez [punkt] de 1 Comment Hi, We just wanted to let you know that domain PAYER-INSIGHTS.NET is being released back to the market. Since you own PAYER-INSIGHTS.DE, we believe that you might have interest in securing PAYER-INSIGHTS.NET as well. If you are interested, please go to: https://worldnamedomains.net/domains/payer-insights.net/2995952 to get more information and confirm your interest. All the additional information is available on our web site, but feel free to reply back to this email and we will be more than happy to help you. Kind regards, Jim Horvath Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Notify me of new posts by email.
1 Comment
Hi,
We just wanted to let you know that domain PAYER-INSIGHTS.NET is being released back to the market.
Since you own PAYER-INSIGHTS.DE, we believe that you might have interest in securing PAYER-INSIGHTS.NET as well.
If you are interested, please go to: https://worldnamedomains.net/domains/payer-insights.net/2995952 to get more information and confirm your interest.
All the additional information is available on our web site, but feel free to reply back to this email and we will be more than happy to help you.
Kind regards,
Jim Horvath