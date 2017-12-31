Singles Kora – Le Temple De Renca 31. December 2017 No Comments ‘Le Temple de Renca’ today, a song produced specially for the new Buddha Bar Album mixed by Armen Miran. y not sharing it:EmailTwitterMoreFacebookGoogleTumblrLike this:Like Loading... You should read this "Buddha Bar"DeElectronicLeRencasoundcloudTemple Previous Post Next Post more music 8. September 2011 Lissat & Voltaxx – The Sunken Bells Of Ibiza (GSR127) 13. December 2009 Tracks On A Map 9. May 2017 Abseits – Percheron (enchainé Rmx) Leave a Reply Cancel reply Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *Comment Name * Email * Website Notify me of follow-up comments by email. Notify me of new posts by email.