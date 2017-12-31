DJ-Set: Echonomist – Studio Mix (microcastle podcast 013)

The thirteenth edition of the microcastle podcast welcomes Petros Manganaris aka Echonomist. Drawing early inspiration from Maurizio, Carl Craig, Black Dog and Echocord, the Greek artist found a unique sonic space, eventually leading to releases on Aeon, Connaisseur Recordings, Moodmusic, Rotary Cocktail and Upon You. Now driven by his boundless creativity, Petros continues to evolve, tweaking his edgy and raw yet musical, timeless sound.

A friend of the label for some time, Echonomist now crafts the thirteenth edition of the podcast with an exclusive studio mix. In a journey spread across sixty magical minutes, Petros showcases his impeccable taste and superb programming skills, intertwining deep, techno and afro sensibilities. It’s an uncanny scope and one which gets wrapped up in an unforgettable cosmic storyboard. Enjoy.

Bookings worldwide: fabian@jackmode.de

North / South America bookings: kelly@patternbraker-artists.com

