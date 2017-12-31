tracklist:
Julia Holter – Home Movies (Bleed For This, 2016)
Kate Bush – Snowflake (How To Let Go Of The World And Love All The Things That Climate Can’t Change, 2016)
Jon Hopkins – Campfire (Monsters, 2010)
Grizzly Bear – Shift (Blue Valentine, 2010)
Aphex Twin – Jynweythek Ylow (Marie Antoinette, 2006)
Air – Ghost Song (The Virgin Suicides, 1999)
Matthew Dear – Earthforms (Orphan Black, 2013)
The Durutti Column – Otis (24 Hour Party People, 2002)
Ennio Morricone – Ninna Nanna Per Adulteri (The Place Beyond The Pines, 2012)
Julee Cruise – Summer Kisses, Winter Tears (Until The End Of The World, 1991)
The Cactus Blossoms – Mississippi (Twin Peaks, 2017)
Barbara Lewis – Hello Stranger (Moonlight, 2016)
Duke Ellington – Sunswept Sunday (Anatomy Of A Murder, 1959)
Alessi Brothers – Seabird (Hunt For The Wilderpeople, 2016)
Francis Lai – Snow Frolic (Love Story, 1970)
Sven Libaek – Open Sea Theme (The Life Aquatic With Steve Zissou, 2004)
Four Freshmen – Day By Day (Love & Mercy, 2014)
Percy Faith – Theme From A Summer Place (A Summer Place, 1959)
Riz Ortolani/Nino Oliviero – L’ultimo Volo (Mondo Cane, 1962)
Alex North – Spartacus Love Theme (Spartacus, 1960)
DJ-Set: ADA – Film Music For Vogue #2
