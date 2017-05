New Ron Flatter on Katermukke comes with that crystal clear for-to-floor sound which have been developed as some kind of signature tune by the Berlin label. Ron himself is back after we haven’t heard of him releasing any sounds for a lone time. Much appreciated to let the fresh tune drop into our ears.

Also check out the Remix done by Matchi & Bott



From Halle with Love

