DJ-Set: Pophop – Set of the Day Podcast





His treasure chests filled with black gold and glistening silver, capturing a vast collection of acoustic tales… Being a buccaneer, Pophop is right in his element when cruising through the sound waves of that endless ocean named music, always in search of new melodies. The haul he brings to his home port -the artist collective 3000Grad from Germany- afterwards, is an eclectic mixture of East European folklore, dubby grooves, tropical happiness, and multicoloured electronic sound pearls. Using these precious treasures, the bearded vagabond lures the dance floor out of the grey mist of everyday life, takes his listeners on an exciting adventure trip full of daring love for life.



Pop Hop @ Soundcloud

y not sharing it: Email

Twitter

More

Facebook

Google



Tumblr



Like this: Like Loading...