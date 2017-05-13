Suol Summer Daze 2017 Pt. 2



We told you there is a part 2 after the phenomenal Part 1 we brought to you in April

This second part EP takes off with Fred Everything & Hollis P Monroe’s “Jessie’s Couch”, which brings back a two step groove with this classic Detroit atmosphere that cannot help but pull you in. This future classic’s warm bass and moody pads guarantee the track a long life still to come.

Next up we have our very own Larse’s “Haunted” with a deep, dark, sexy and forward drive. This 90’s inspired jam reminds us why we love Larse so much. With a powerful bassline and great female vocal sample this tune will not leave our record case for a while!

Then we have TrueSelf’s “Next Chapter” featuring Atjazz. This track is a perfect example to the talk of breaks and UK garage infused house music having a comeback – if this tune is anything to go by they are right! TrueSelf even dives back into broken beats to bring us this beauty.

Till Von Sein is back doing, what he does so well. “Venao Jam” is another deep repetitive beauty. Till’s expertise with percussions and groove makes this track ready for the summer.

Black Loops’ “Climax” with its killer bassline drives this track forward, driven by a 90s-hiphopish sample and bright summer chords. We can’t wait to hear this at festivals and open airs around the globe.

Jacob Korn’s playful ravish track „On The Move“ is a testament to his unique and diverse styles. It’s a journey into the producers mind.

release date: May 26th, 2017

tracklisting:

y not sharing it: Email

Twitter

More

Facebook

Google



Tumblr



Like this: Like Loading...