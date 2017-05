Re.You – The Feeling (Dreams EP) Re.You ( @re.youmusic) shows up with two tracks on his ‘Dreams’ EP, demonstrating his range between both solid technofied tracks that highlight different production specialties from the producer’s skill set. EP release: May 12th 2017 More Info on MixMag

Confidence Man – Bubblegum (Jono Ma More Cowbell Remix) Jono Ma Remix of Confidence Man track ‘Bubblegum’

DJ-Set: Dolph live @ Kater Blau / Kiosk Dolphs liveset played on a monday afternoon 16 – 18 pm at lovely Kater Kiosk. all tracks produced by Dolph. including remixes for @josef-herrhausen, @daveecho,@nilstwachtmann & @hoffmann_music @alban-endlos

Javi Bora – You Know Underground Audio have announced the imprints latest release, Javi Bora’s ‘Weapons’ EP. ‘Weapons’ sees a cascading low end masterfully evolve into a modulated bass pattern over the course of the record, the mounting tension provided by rolling snares and disguised vocal cuts. Catalan producer Piem provides a skilfully contrasted remix with undulating layers easing in […]