Javi Bora – You Know

Javi Bora – Weapons EP

Underground Audio have announced the imprints latest release, Javi Bora’s ‘Weapons’ EP.

‘Weapons’ sees a cascading low end masterfully evolve into a modulated bass pattern over the course of the record, the mounting tension provided by rolling snares and disguised vocal cuts. Catalan producer Piem provides a skilfully contrasted remix with undulating layers easing in and out of the mix. ‘Whoop Whoop’ weaves together crisply saturated drums with warped vocals, whilst ‘You Know’ rounds off the EP with classic tech-chords enriched by organic percussion elements.

