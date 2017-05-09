Danito & Athina – Tetris (Miyagi Remix)

A Remix EP on Crossfrontier Audio family: Danito & Athina – right in time for Spring.

The duo who’ve made headway with their Fire, Hydra and Losing Time EPs on CFA in the last year alone, have continued their output in the studio and have produced even more heat on lauded labels, which certainly give us a rich choice of tracks to be remixed – so we found you a few artists that match their energy and give off their own vibes, including a few debuts, and don’t worry, they still bring the ruckus…

Opening up the 4 track EP is Miyagi’s fantastic take on Tetris, a choice selection over the summer for many DJ’s, the SoSo, Einmusika & Katermukke stalwart goes in and gives us a rumbling banger for a debut on Crossfrontier Audio.

Having made a stellar entrance with us last year, Stereo Underground gives us his signature outer space feel with his climatic touch up of City Lights, colliding the harmony of the vocals over the pounding rhythm.

ARTIST: Danito & Athina

TITLE: Remixed

LABEL: Crossfrontier Audio

CAT #: cfa059

RELEASE DATE: 2017-05-01

