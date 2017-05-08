Portable Sunsets – Order
Portable Sunsets is the project of artist and electronic music producer Peter Segerstrom based in Brooklyn, US. He previously released his full-length album ‘Bless’ on Atomnation, an LP as ‘Surfing’ on 1080p and another Portable Sunsets LP on Deadelus’ Magical Property label. ‘Order’ is the follow up of these records and is a dreamy, somewhat lo-fi experimental techno LP.
Combined with an ancient ambient undertone, ‘Order’ is not loosing its club ready vibe. This record floats somewhere between laid-back warehouse techno and the electronica genres – very much representing a unique style: Peter often uses his own voice in his productions, programmed through self-created synths in MAX/MSP. Vocals have become textures and are used as a synth, pad or soundscape. The combination of genres makes ‘Order’ a perfect record to dream away on at home, as well as to dance to in clubs.
Out May 19th on a 2LP vinyl – order ‘Order’ at AtomNation
Tracklisting:
a1 Trust Fall
a2 Hyperstability
a3 Vega
b1 Cruise Control
b2 Tract
b3 Spree
c1 Time Freaks
c2 What Wave
c3 Native
d1 Semiformal
d2 Millionth
d3 Believe