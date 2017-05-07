Deetron – DoubleSix Takes Vol. 1

Swiss purveyor, Sam Geiser aka Deetron, delivers his first double pack EP on his label Character: ‘DoubleSix Takes Vol.1’. The 5-tracker across two slabs of vinyl is the producer’s round-up take on house music as it stands today, from the hands and ears of a well-medalled and highly fielded DJ.

Having carved a long-standing reputation in both the techno and house worlds, Deetron exposes another slice of his soul here. Utilising soul, funk and hip-hop production techniques, the tracks are built on sampled material, much in the vein of his earlier and heavily charted tracks ‘Orange’, ‘Sing’ and ‘Silence’. Derived from recordings and other noises, voices and sound sources, the samples are then craftily manipulated, processed and layered to piece different parts – bass, percussion and so on into one original sonic universe.

The opener, ‘I Got To Have You’ features a loopy vocal sample that builds towards a delicious moment of disco in the breakdown – a throwback for the dancefloor – but not too long – what a tease! ‘Take Me Higher’ takes things up a notch, contrasting a clean bass signal with a distorted lead while an infectious female vocal lifts up the curve. Wrapping up the first package is ‘The Grand Cruiser’: its sluggy almost sleazy, low-end and sideways groove over a steady beat makes it an off-kilter and memorable character indeed.

‘Supper in Casa Blanca’ immediately paints an exotic scene with shakers and a tinkling can dancing to a chance encounter with expressive synth work and a beating heart. Signing the EP off is ‘Blues’, a hyper-smooth, jazzy galaxy ride filled with vintage suave – Don’t let nobody take the blues away!

y not sharing it: Email

Twitter

More

Facebook

Google



Tumblr



Like this: Like Loading...