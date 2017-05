Nitin – Sunday Grey (The Mole MMD Remix) A Sunday sound for a thursday to get ready for the weekend. Nitin’s ‘Sunday Gray’ in The Mole Remix Full stream of The Mole’s infectious remix of Nitin’s latest single, out now on No. 19 Music. More info on XLR8R

Supernova – Back In A Minute (Mathias Kaden’s Just In Time Remix) Supernova, the Italian pair consisting of ‘Emijay’ Nencioni and Giacomo ‘G.O.D.I’ Godi are one of the constants in the international house music scene. They release on their own label ‘Lapsus Music‘ as well as big labels like Elrow Music, 8bit and Stereo Productions, and now prove why they’re at the top of their game once […]

Joey Beltram – Energy Flash (William Welt Edit) This track is NOT FOR PROFIT! Nice Club tool with this unofficial Joey Beltram edit.

Chris Llopis – Clove (Martin Landsky Remix) Chris Llopis joins Motek Music this month with his Clove release, the London label have seen music from Gab Rhome, Third Son and Matt Fear in the past, putting the Swede amongst a strong pool of talent. Remixing Clove is Berlin’s Martin Landsky, boasting previous appearances on Poker Flat and Upon.You the German brings measured […]