Jan Driver – Hoelzl

Mention his name to any clued up electronic music lover and they will tell you; Jan Driver is a certified legend. With a storied career spanning over 20 years the the techno overlord has remixed some of the biggest records from dance music history including works from Laurent Garnier, Armand Van Helden, Modeselektor, Siriusmo, 2Raumwohnung, Faithless, Blaze and Romanthony.

Now on Arms & Legs the ‘Ramses’ EP, with 4 nice tracks Jan Driver, taking house music out of its current funk by putting it back into the FUNK!

y not sharing it: Email

Twitter

More

Facebook

Google



Tumblr



Like this: Like Loading...