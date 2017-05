Chris Llopis – Clove (Martin Landsky Remix) Chris Llopis joins Motek Music this month with his Clove release, the London label have seen music from Gab Rhome, Third Son and Matt Fear in the past, putting the Swede amongst a strong pool of talent. Remixing Clove is Berlin’s Martin Landsky, boasting previous appearances on Poker Flat and Upon.You the German brings measured […]

DJ-Set: Holger Hecler – sound(ge)cloud 055 Holger Hecler (@hhecler) with his organic Bar25 house style. A sedate and pushing sound.

DJ-Set: Mat.Joe – Katermukke Podcast Mat.Joe with a solid DJ-Set from Kater Blau that have been broadcasted on club owned Podcast Katermukke.

Jan Driver – Hoelzl Mention his name to any clued up electronic music lover and they will tell you; Jan Driver is a certified legend. With a storied career spanning over 20 years the the techno overlord has remixed some of the biggest records from dance music history including works from Laurent Garnier, Armand Van Helden, Modeselektor, Siriusmo, 2Raumwohnung, […]