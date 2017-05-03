Chris Llopis – Clove (Martin Landsky Remix)

Chris Llopis joins Motek Music this month with his Clove release, the London label have seen music from Gab Rhome, Third Son and Matt Fear in the past, putting the Swede amongst a strong pool of talent.

Remixing Clove is Berlin’s Martin Landsky, boasting previous appearances on Poker Flat and Upon.You the German brings measured techno in the form of bit-crushed chords and glowing bass, this one is massive.

Chris Llopis – Clove is available from 1st May on Motek Music

