DJ-Set: Reboot – Get Physical Radio #288

New Get Physical Radioshow comes with a guestmix from Reboot.

His album aLIVE was just released as a Vinyl Double LP: GetPhysical

Tracklist:

1. Jaymo & Andy George – 1968 (IDAMOS Remix)

2. Reboot – Are you loosing my mind (Ricardo Villalobos Hauswiedermischung)

3. Premiesku – Point View

4. David Paglia – Gran Dyoor

5. Off The Meds – Geraas feat Kamohelo (Art Alfie Remix)

6. Sidney Charles – Der Haus

7. Nick Curly – Amnezia

8. Basti Grub – Dobatee (Instrumental Mix)

9. James Curd – Disco Fool (Reboot Edit)

