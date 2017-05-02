DJ-Set: Reboot – Get Physical Radio #288
New Get Physical Radioshow comes with a guestmix from Reboot.
His album aLIVE was just released as a Vinyl Double LP: GetPhysical
Tracklist:
1. Jaymo & Andy George – 1968 (IDAMOS Remix)
2. Reboot – Are you loosing my mind (Ricardo Villalobos Hauswiedermischung)
3. Premiesku – Point View
4. David Paglia – Gran Dyoor
5. Off The Meds – Geraas feat Kamohelo (Art Alfie Remix)
6. Sidney Charles – Der Haus
7. Nick Curly – Amnezia
8. Basti Grub – Dobatee (Instrumental Mix)
9. James Curd – Disco Fool (Reboot Edit)