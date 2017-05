Culture Villè – Oslo EP Another wonderfully deep, melodious and evocative creation. Opening with the hazy clouded deep house chug in the title track ‘Oslo’, the distant, pulsating chords and off set rhythm cut through this in their second, ’Toulouse’. The third track is a gritty, darker affair titled ‘Som’, and to close, ‘Joni’, with intricate drums upfront to lead […]

DJ-Set: Dapayk – MFK Vibes Producer since 1993, Live Act since 1996, studied Restoration of Wallpaintings, founder of Mo’s Ferry Prod. and beer sommelier –> Dapayk Tracklist: 1 Amyn „Lustrum” 2 Mobile Soul System „Puzzlement” 3 Coman „Cand noaptea” 4 Alisonn „Greylight” 5 Yefim Malko „Stability” 6 Benja Matus „Sol Jet” 7 Christian Burkhardt „Gin Tronic” 8 Johnny D. „Night Clubbing” 9 Patrick Rohm „Follow me” 10 Kitt Zenga „Components” […]

DJ-Set: Reboot – Get Physical Radio #288 New Get Physical Radioshow comes with a guestmix from Reboot. His album aLIVE was just released as a Vinyl Double LP: GetPhysical Tracklist: 1. Jaymo & Andy George – 1968 (IDAMOS Remix) 2. Reboot – Are you loosing my mind (Ricardo Villalobos Hauswiedermischung) 3. Premiesku – Point View 4. David Paglia – Gran Dyoor 5. […]

Blue Fields – Swimming In The Shadows The tides are turning for Mike Shannon and Takeshi Nishimoto, back with their second collaborative effort as Blue Fields. A project that debuted under Shannon’s own Haunt Music in 2012 with Ghost Story, their second album, Swimming in the Shadows is a deeper, more experimental piece that focuses on change, memory, and movement. Completed over […]