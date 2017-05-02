Culture Villè – Oslo EP

Another wonderfully deep, melodious and evocative creation. Opening with the hazy clouded deep house chug in the title track ‘Oslo’, the distant, pulsating chords and off set rhythm cut through this in their second, ’Toulouse’. The third track is a gritty, darker affair titled ‘Som’, and to close, ‘Joni’, with intricate drums upfront to lead warm chords, vocal samples and a minimal percussive groove.

