Landhouse & Raddantze – In Lilac (Sebo in Slomo Spaceship Remix) … slowly we glide down to ground, still metal under our hands though already tasting the feeling of becoming ourselves again. Stepping out of our lilac robotic selves, getting back to our inner spirit. But in the end, what will YOU do?

DJ MIX – Stephan Hinz – Telekom Electronic Beats Mix Geeez what a bomb of a set. Stephan Hinz nailed it at Telekom Electronic Beats

3tos – Everything’s Nice feat. keaLKO what a nice tune that swings in your belly very gently. We don’t know 3tos (alias satoshi franz iwamizu) but we like the sound lyrics: sugar spice everything nice just like my dream life money clothes what are those? compared to your love sittin’ talkin’ watchin’ the sunset roll a spliff you know how i […]

DJ-Set: Suol Radio Show 044 – Slow Hands What a solid DJ-Set by Slowhands for Soul Radio Show podcast. A vague beginning cumulates in a blast of kicks, drums and a smiling face. Suol Radio Show #044 by Slow Hands.