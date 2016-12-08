DJ-Set: Mano Le Tough – BBC Radio One Essential Mix

What a massive set by Mano Le Tough. He got the honor to play an essential mix at Pete Tongs BBC Radio Show. Blast!

Shuggie Otis – Hat Uh Mi Hed (Ripperton’s Blooming Flowers Re-Edit) [STILOVE4MUSIC]

Mike Dehnert – How Close To Be [Pampa]

Jimi Jules – Fate [Zukunft Recordings]

Soulphiction – Sky So High [Hart & tief]

Cabanne – Fr4 [Minibar]

Unknown – Unknown

Unknown – Unknown

Roman Flügel – Verschiebung 03 [Die Orakel]

Decka – 003 [SPE:C]

Youandewan – Our Odyssey [Aus Music]

FaltyDL – Fantaxia [Hypercolour]

Vaal – Wander To Hell (Baikal Remix) [Afterlife]

Saville – Effort Won’t Betray You

Blawan – Passer By [Blueprint]

Daniel Avery – Clear (Abulla Rashim Remix) [Phantasy]

Silent Servant – Dissociation [L.I.E.S. Records]

Solitary Dancer – Desire And Apathy [Graded]

Baikal – Pelicans Fight [Maeve]

DJ HMC – 6AM [Undefined Recordings]

Simon Ferdinand – Kingsize (Map.ache Queensize Remix) [Polycarp Records]

Alex Smoke – Dust (Mano Le Tough Remix) [White]

