DJ-Set: Mano Le Tough – BBC Radio One Essential Mix
What a massive set by Mano Le Tough. He got the honor to play an essential mix at Pete Tongs BBC Radio Show. Blast!
Shuggie Otis – Hat Uh Mi Hed (Ripperton’s Blooming Flowers Re-Edit) [STILOVE4MUSIC]
Mike Dehnert – How Close To Be [Pampa]
Jimi Jules – Fate [Zukunft Recordings]
Soulphiction – Sky So High [Hart & tief]
Cabanne – Fr4 [Minibar]
Unknown – Unknown
Unknown – Unknown
Roman Flügel – Verschiebung 03 [Die Orakel]
Decka – 003 [SPE:C]
Youandewan – Our Odyssey [Aus Music]
FaltyDL – Fantaxia [Hypercolour]
Vaal – Wander To Hell (Baikal Remix) [Afterlife]
Saville – Effort Won’t Betray You
Blawan – Passer By [Blueprint]
Daniel Avery – Clear (Abulla Rashim Remix) [Phantasy]
Silent Servant – Dissociation [L.I.E.S. Records]
Solitary Dancer – Desire And Apathy [Graded]
Baikal – Pelicans Fight [Maeve]
DJ HMC – 6AM [Undefined Recordings]
Simon Ferdinand – Kingsize (Map.ache Queensize Remix) [Polycarp Records]
Alex Smoke – Dust (Mano Le Tough Remix) [White]