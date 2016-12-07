3tos – Everything’s Nice feat. keaLKO

what a nice tune that swings in your belly very gently. We don’t know 3tos (alias satoshi franz iwamizu) but we like the sound

lyrics:

sugar spice everything nice

just like my dream life

money clothes

what are those?

compared to your love

sittin’ talkin’ watchin’ the sunset

roll a spliff you know how i like it

how i love the way you dress

you impress me

oh i wanna oh oh i wanna

walk by you

oh i wanna oh oh i gotta

talk to you

oh i think i oh oh i think i

i think i do love you yeah

but i can’t tell you

i-i won’t tell you

you might rip my heart in two

sugar spice everything nice

just like my dream life

money clothes

what are those?

compared to your love

take my heart

and do what you want widdit

i love when you

say my name say it again

y not sharing it: Email

Twitter

More

Facebook

Google



Tumblr



Like this: Like Loading...