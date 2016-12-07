3tos – Everything’s Nice feat. keaLKO
what a nice tune that swings in your belly very gently. We don’t know 3tos (alias satoshi franz iwamizu) but we like the sound
lyrics:
sugar spice everything nice
just like my dream life
money clothes
what are those?
compared to your love
sittin’ talkin’ watchin’ the sunset
roll a spliff you know how i like it
how i love the way you dress
you impress me
oh i wanna oh oh i wanna
walk by you
oh i wanna oh oh i gotta
talk to you
oh i think i oh oh i think i
i think i do love you yeah
but i can’t tell you
i-i won’t tell you
you might rip my heart in two
sugar spice everything nice
just like my dream life
money clothes
what are those?
compared to your love
take my heart
and do what you want widdit
i love when you
say my name say it again