DJ-Set: Moon Harbour Radio 80: Luna City Express | Moon Harbour Radio December Special 2016

Norman and Marco of Luna City Express are back for the first Episode of Moon Harbour Radio’s December Special 2016. Luna City Express just released their second artist album ‘Lunation’ on Lapsus Music.

The Moon Harbour Radio Special will include 4 Mixes in 4 weeks by Luna City Express, Dan Drastic, Zohki and of course Matthias Tanzmann.



Tracklist

Luna City Express DJ Mix

Christian Burkhardt – Nonstop – CBSessions

Italoboyz – Der Cumplez – Spilt Milk Recordings

Kings Of Tomorrow – Kaoz (Dario DAttis Remix) – Pokerflat

Luna City Express – Olympic Horse (Supernova Remix) -Lapsus Music

Lauren Lane – Forgot To Remember – 20:20 Vision

DJ Pierre – What Is House Muzik (Roland Leesker Remix) – Get Physical Music

Phil Weeks, Hector Moralez – Peep Game – Robsoul Recordings

Freedom B – Acid Flavour – Roush Label

Mazi & Duriez – Chicago: A Wake Up Call (Hardfloor Remix) – Brique Rouge

Luna City Express – Monkey City – Lapsus Music

David Jach – Ideal Juice – Get Physical

DJ W!ld – Lost On14th (Gauthier DM Remix) – Adult Only

David Morales vs. The Rootz – Din Da Da (David Morales Re-Work)

Paul C & Paolo Martini – Rumba Rumba – Moon Harbour Recordings

Mirco Caruso – Social Funk – Nervous Records

Christian Nielson – Madmen – Of Unsound Mind

Ejeca – Kompress – Flash

Romano Alfieri – Mission To Juno – Muna Musik

Colonel Abrams – Trapped (Tonka Remix) – Le Bien Et Le Mal Recordings

