DJ-Set: Moon Harbour Radio 80: Luna City Express | Moon Harbour Radio December Special 2016
Norman and Marco of Luna City Express are back for the first Episode of Moon Harbour Radio’s December Special 2016. Luna City Express just released their second artist album ‘Lunation’ on Lapsus Music.
The Moon Harbour Radio Special will include 4 Mixes in 4 weeks by Luna City Express, Dan Drastic, Zohki and of course Matthias Tanzmann.
Tracklist
Luna City Express DJ Mix
Christian Burkhardt – Nonstop – CBSessions
Italoboyz – Der Cumplez – Spilt Milk Recordings
Kings Of Tomorrow – Kaoz (Dario DAttis Remix) – Pokerflat
Luna City Express – Olympic Horse (Supernova Remix) -Lapsus Music
Lauren Lane – Forgot To Remember – 20:20 Vision
DJ Pierre – What Is House Muzik (Roland Leesker Remix) – Get Physical Music
Phil Weeks, Hector Moralez – Peep Game – Robsoul Recordings
Freedom B – Acid Flavour – Roush Label
Mazi & Duriez – Chicago: A Wake Up Call (Hardfloor Remix) – Brique Rouge
Luna City Express – Monkey City – Lapsus Music
David Jach – Ideal Juice – Get Physical
DJ W!ld – Lost On14th (Gauthier DM Remix) – Adult Only
David Morales vs. The Rootz – Din Da Da (David Morales Re-Work)
Paul C & Paolo Martini – Rumba Rumba – Moon Harbour Recordings
Mirco Caruso – Social Funk – Nervous Records
Christian Nielson – Madmen – Of Unsound Mind
Ejeca – Kompress – Flash
Romano Alfieri – Mission To Juno – Muna Musik
Colonel Abrams – Trapped (Tonka Remix) – Le Bien Et Le Mal Recordings