Culture Villè – Behind Time EP (Fruit Of Life)

Culture Ville is the collective effort of two young Perth (Australia) based producers Joseph Summers and Jack Mackay. The two were friends for a long number of years before finally deciding to collaborate musically. Both artists had an immense interest in music and production, finally culminating under the Culture Ville alias.

They are of course influenced by a wide vary of genres including Jazz, World Music and House (who’s not?!)

This is their first release and we hope there is more to come since we are in that kind of Ambient-Mood.

y not sharing it: Email

Twitter

More

Facebook

Google



Tumblr



Like this: Like Loading...