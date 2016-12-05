rO (Roderic) – Perfect Mirror LP

A perfect mirror showing you emotions and cold pictures, new facets and something about your past. A “Perfect Mirror“ is a great option to discover yourself and Roderic is bringing the perfect sound for that. With our second longplayer on Katermukke we’re introducing the Mexico based act, who is playing piano keys since his childhood. African hand drums and other instruments -Roderic is making clear, that electronic music can be based on every sound, organic or synthetic ones. The vocals are fresh and without any pressure – just catchy and natural. And so “Perfect Mirror“ is taking us on a trip from the atmospheric and introspective to the driving and relentless world of a young and talented producer. On the sandy dancefloor or just laid back on your couch while watching the sundown – you will feel comfortable with something refreshing in your ears. Out middle of October on Katermukke.

