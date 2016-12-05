Ninetoes – All Night Long

After the premiere of ‘Lay Down’, Ninetoes, aka German producer Özgür Yelmen brings his next track this time coming on Moon Harbour, and the single has brothers Santè and Re.You appearing together for the first time ever as remixers on the same EP.

The debut transmission today is the lead track ‘All Night Long,’ a texturally rich tech house cut with plenty of grit in the drums and coarse hits, but a smooth sense of soul in the subtle vocal yells that are buried in the groove. It is a peak time cut with real heart as well as plenty of drive, and is sure to become another big anthem for the man behind it.

