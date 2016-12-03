Boy George & Vanilla Ace feat. Katerina Themis – Just Another Guy (Tvardovsky Remix)

Out of the Remixes EP for Vanilla Ace and Boy George’s ‘Just Another Guy’ single which one has released a long time ago. To the work on a single, guys invited a London-based singer and a model Katerina Themis, the daughter of famous composer John Themis who worked with George Michael, Dido and Rod Stewart, release include remixes from Tvardovsky, Vision Factory, Bara Brost, Baut, Jaques Le Noir. Enjoy!

get your copy on Dear Deer Records

