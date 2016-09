Frank & Friedrich feat. Duncan Woods – Coming Home Berlin based duo Frank & Friedrichs comes with a little underground hit. Kinda cheesy and too much expectable kicks, claps and chorus, but hey at least it is kicking. You should know that we sometimes choose weird musical pathways. So cheesy house music let’s name it is one of our guilty pleasures.

Melodule & Van Did – Téou Chapter 24 returns with seven stories in sound collected from artists across the world to bring these themes to life. NHAR (My Favorite Robot, Correspondant) is a consummate storyteller, and he opens the book with the glistening space tech of ‘Navigli’. This is quickly followed up by newcomer Dan Grassler, whose superb ‘Going Back’ with […]

DJ Kozes introduces Pampa Records Sublabel: Hart & Tief – it’s burning DJ Koze strikes again with a new Sublabel on Pampa Records: Hart & Tief Catalogue No 001 will be featured by Soulphiction („Sky So High“) and Mike Dehnert („Zumwald“) we are definitely excited! more on RA