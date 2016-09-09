Melodule & Van Did – Téou

Chapter 24 returns with seven stories in sound collected from artists across the world to bring these themes to life.

NHAR (My Favorite Robot, Correspondant) is a consummate storyteller, and he opens the book with the glistening space tech of ‘Navigli’. This is quickly followed up by newcomer Dan Grassler, whose superb ‘Going Back’ with US vocalist KnowKontrol is powerfully brooding and promises great things for the Munich-based producer.

The momentum picks up further with the standout ‘Over My Head’, a dark and delicious cut from two returning Chapter 24 artists, Alex Zed and Billie Fountain.

The label welcomes Teho and Machino for their inaugural releases on the imprint. Frenchman Teho (Herzblut, Parquet) serves up a double helping of delight with the skilfully crafted ‘Back To The Forest’ and the tense tech house of ‘Drunken Leads’. Meanwhile, Machino (Desert Hearts), one of a new wave of Tijuana-based producers, showcases his unique blend of potent techno and ambient influences on ‘Perdidos’.

Finally, Melodule and Van Did bring the tales to a close with ‘Téou 12’, a dreamy, abstract piece that showcases wonky basslines, drifting pads and engaging sound design.

They say that there are only seven basic plots but a thousand different stories.

And so, as the storyteller utters that age old, magical phrase “Once upon a time…”, let yourself be carried away…

